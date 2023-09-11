Man found not guilty of robbery at Credit Union where Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered

Treanor (34) had denied carrying out the raid at Lordship credit union on January 25, 2013

A man has been found not guilty of carrying out the armed robbery ten years ago during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead.

The Special Criminal Court today ruled that, while there was evidence consistent with "some involvement" by Brendan Treanor, it did not place him at the scene or support the idea that he made an "overt contribution" to the raid. He was also found not guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The three judges are continuing to give their verdict this afternoon in relation to the robbery charge against James Flynn (32).

He was earlier convicted of conspiring to commit burglary relating to the theft of the getaway car used in the credit union raid.

Treanor (34), of Emer Terrace in Dundalk, Co Louth had denied carrying out the raid at Lordship credit union on January 25, 2013.

Detective Garda Donohoe (41) was on an armed cash escort when their convoy was ambushed by a four-man gang, who fled the scene in a Volkswagen Passat driven by a fifth person.

In 2020 a jury convicted Aaron Brady of capital murder after finding that he was the masked gunman who fired the fatal shot, and he is currently serving the mandatory minimum 40-year sentence for capital murder.

The case against Treanor relied on CCTV evidence, a series of phone calls he made to other suspects including Aaron Brady (32) before the robbery, and his own voluntary statement.

The investigation was the largest murder inquiry in the history of the state generating over 6,000 lines of inquiry, 3,300 statements and 3,300 reports, while spanning lines of inquiry in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia and America.

Giving its judgement the three judges said that evidence given by his then girlfriend Charlene O'Callaghan stated that he was likely at home from 9.45pm that night and that he would have had time to make his way from the credit union to his house.

However, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it was "difficult to see" how he had time to clean up, change his clothes and dispose of the clothes allegedly worn in the commission of a crime during which a firearm was discharged.

The court also found that phone contacts between Brendan Treanor and Aaron Brady before and after the murder "reek of suspicion".

While the court said this was consistent with "some involvement by Brendan Treanor in this matter", it did not put him at the scene or resolve the narrow window of time to put him there.

The court said it was more "consistent with anxious inquiries" made by Treanor in his home about how matters were progressing in his absence.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt also said that a scoping exercise on the afternoon of the robbery, involving Flynn, Treanor and Brady driving by the credit union, was "evidence of joint criminal activity by all concerned".

However, the court said that this doesn't advance the case that Brendan Treanor was present some hours later for the robbery, nor that it supports the idea that he made an "overt contribution" to the crime by joint enterprise.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, also said in his closing speech that a tattoo Brendan Treanor had drawn on his back in 2018 was "an act of hubris" and “glorified his position” within the credit union raid.

A picture of the tattoo was shown to the court which the prosecution alleged showed four gangsters, one of whom is holding a long-barrel firearm, as well as a woman in a balaclava with a firearm, a BMW car, and cash.

However, counsel for Treanor said in his closing remarks that there was no evidence his client was at a credit union during a fatal armed raid.

Mr Justice Hunt said that this was the "most striking and colourful" part of the prosecution evidence against Treanor, and disagreed with the defence that it was irrelevant.

He said it signifies his approval of these crimes and is a "despicable declaration by him to that affect", but did not imply he was one of the four gangsters in the tattoo or in the car park.

The court said it was satisfied that he was closely associated with the criminal gang involved, but could only consider the indictment in the case and found him not guilty.

Flynn, of Ravensglen in Newry, Co Down, was earlier convicted of conspiring to commit burglary by stealing the car keys of the Volkswagen Passat used in the credit union robbery.

The non-jury court found beyond reasonable doubt that James Flynn's car was the BMW seen on CCTV driving close to where the Volkswagen Passat was stolen in Clogherhead in the early hours of January 23.