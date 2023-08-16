Man found drunk in toilets after tailgating through Dublin Airport security

The accused had been in situations where “he ends up in a location and he has no idea how he got there”, his solicitor said.

Ronald Mackey of no fixed address pleaded guilty to public intoxication

A pensioner found drunk in the airside toilets at Dublin Airport had managed to “tailgate” his way through a security scanner without any travel documents, a court heard.

Ronald Mackey (66) came in through the gate behind a flight-bound passenger and was discovered in an intoxicated state in the toilets.

Judge John Hughes fined him €300 when he appeared in Dublin District Court on a public order charge.

Mackey, a father-of-five from Co Kildare and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to public intoxication.

The court heard a Dublin Airport police officer found the accused in the toilets airside in Terminal 1 at 4.42am on December 5 last year.

He was taken to the airport garda station where he was arrested and charged.

Garda Emmet O’Byrne said after his arrest it was checked to see if Mackey was a passenger but no documentation was found.

On viewing CCTV, he was seen tailgating through airport security.

Gda O’Byrne explained there was an Autopass system where passengers could scan their boarding passes.

“He tailgated behind a passenger without scanning any document through,” Gda O’Byrne said.

Mackey had 147 prior convictions, including 67 for public order offences, with 55 of these for public intoxication. He also had drink driving convictions.

The accused had been in situations where “he ends up in a location and he has no idea how he got there”, his solicitor said.

The lawyer suspected his client fell asleep on the bus, though he “still had the wherewithal to get past security".

The accused had taken an alcohol-awareness course, was staying away from drink, helping out at his local GAA club and leading a “normal life”, his solicitor said.

Judge Hughes noted there was alcohol on sale in the duty free and bar at the airport at that time and the accused could have been served there.

The defence solicitor said Mackey did not have a reliable account of what happened as the accused could not remember much about the incident.