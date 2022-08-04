Man faces trial after denying he seriously assaulted a female garda
A Dublin man is facing trial by judge and jury after he denied that he seriously assaulted a woman garda during an incident in a house in west Dublin.
Mark Freer (44) is further alleged to have wilfully obstructed the female officer.
Judge Gerard Jones remanded Mr Freer on continuing bail to a date in October for the service of the book of evidence.
The accused, with an address at Blackditch Road in Ballyfermot, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with wilfully obstructing Garda Amy Morrissey during an incident at Westbourne Avenue in Clondalkin on June 6, 2021.
Mr Freer is further charged with seriously assaulting Gda Morrissey at the same time and place.
Sergeant Maria Callaghan said that the DPP had directed summary trial in the district court on a guilty plea only.
The court heard that some disclosure had been provided to the defence but that a number of statements had yet to be furnished to them in relation to the allegation.
However, after speaking to his lawyer, Mr Freer said he was pleading not guilty to the charges.
The case would be going forward to the circuit court and a book of evidence would be needed in the case, Judge Jones was told.
Sgt Callaghan asked for the matter to be adjourned to a date in October and for time to be extended for the service of a book of evidence.
Defence solicitor Anarine McAllister was also assigned by Judge Jones on free legal aid.
Today's Headlines
Prison death | Victim of Mountjoy jail assault pictured as gardai to launch murder inquiry
'disoriented' | Tragic man who died after falling near Sligo waterfall named
WATCH | Video shows moment Irishman is arrested for ‘causing anxiety’ with online post
Toxic charge | Neighbour from hell who allegedly poured bleach on plants is bailed
Rory's story | Funnyman Rory O’Connor reveals how he is currently being assessed for autism
Con the Big Screen | Conor McGregor to make acting debut in remake of classic action movie with Jake Gyllenhaal
Guilty plea | Brother of Sandra Boyd admits killing mum-of-five in her Dublin home
horrendous | Man (44) arrested as police seize 57 puppies smuggled over the border into NI
progress | Creep caught on CCTV as Cork victim welcomes new 10-year max penalty for stalkers
Hard Luck | Woman says there’s ‘no rest’ from boyfriend who gets 100 erections a day