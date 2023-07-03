Man faces court over alleged attempted murder of female and witness intimidation

A Co Down man has been charged with the attempted murder of a female.

James Carlisle (42), from Harbour Road, Kilkeel, is further charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing the female grievous bodily harm and several further assaults, one of which allegedly caused actual bodily harm.

In addition, he faces two counts of intimidating witnesses involving an alleged threat to kill a male and making a “gun gesture in a threatening manner” to a female.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred last Friday.

Newry courthouse

A detective constable from the PSNI’s public protection unit told Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday that all charges could be connected.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing.

A defence barrister said there would be no application for bail at this stage.

District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Carlisle in custody to appear again by video-link on July 17.