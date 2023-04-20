Man due in court over stab death of 24-year-old in Dublin homeless hostel

Gardai were called to the scene at 4.45am on Wednesday and discovered Mr Kavanagh seriously injured.

A man is due in court charged in relation to a fatal assault in Dublin city on Wednesday.

Jamie Kavanagh (24) originally from south Dublin, died after being stabbed multiple times in a homeless hostel on Harrington Street in Dublin’s south inner city.

The man who was arrested is understood to be aged 41 and from the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin.

Gardai said in a statement today: “Gardaí have charged the man (aged in his 40s) who was arrested yesterday, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, following the fatal assault of a man on Harrington Street, Dublin 8.

“The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.”

Gardai were called to the scene at 4.45am on Wednesday and discovered Mr Kavanagh seriously injured.

He was rushed to St James’s Hospital but he later died from his wounds.

A spokesman previously said: “Gardai are investigating a fatal assault on a man that occurred in the early hours of this morning. At approximately 4.45am, gardai received reports of a male, 20s, with serious injuries at the location.”