Man due in court over murder of mother-of-two Anna Mooney in Raheny

A man is to appear in court charged in relation to the murder of a woman in north Dublin.

Anna Mooney, who was aged in her 40s, died after a violent assault in a house on the Kilbarrack Road, Raheny in the early hours of yesterday.

She is believed to have been stabbed several times during the incident which occurred around 1am.

It is understood an argument had broken out at the property a short time earlier.

A man in his 50s was arrested yesterday in relation to her death and gardai confirmed this morning that he has now been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin later this morning.

Two children are believed to have been in the house at the time of the incident, but were not harmed. They are currently being cared for.

Ms Mooney was found in the kitchen and pronounced dead a short time later.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and taken to Raheny garda station.

Local people reacted with shock yesterday as they watched the body of the mother-of- two being removed from the house and placed in an ambulance.

One woman became visibly upset when she was told about her violent death.

Another neighbour said: “It’s just absolutely tragic. There are no words, really. You don’t expect to wake up one morning with the guards outside because someone has been killed. God rest her.”