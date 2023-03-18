Man due in court in connection with fatal house fire in Dublin last year
The suspect is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning
A man (50s) is due in court later today in connection with a house fire where in woman lost her life.
The suspect was arrested by Gardai at Clontarf on Wednesday is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning
The woman’s remains were discovered after emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire on Howth Road, Clontarf on 15 December 2022.
Gardai and firefighters rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised, shortly after 8.45pm, but couldn't save the woman.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read more
The woman’s body was taken to the mortuary in Whitehall, north Dublin, where a post-mortem was carried out.
In a statement following the fire, a garda spokesman said: “Gardaí were alerted by local Fire Services following reports of a house fire on Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3, shortly after 8.45pm, on Thursday.
“The occupant of the house, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to the Mortuary in Whitehall, Dublin where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.”
Today's Headlines
Arrested | Fears mobster Patrick Irwin may retake control of drug scene in the West after arrest over lawyer attack
COKE KING | Most-wanted mobster who went on the run in Dubai is jailed for cocaine trafficking
no remorse | Ex-GAA star who viciously assaulted journalist (75) is sticking to his ‘delusional’ story
'anxious' | Toni Collette says she ‘asked sex-scene co-ordinators to leave’ movie set
Joe Biden photo bombs Niall Horan's post from the White House
Class-A Drugs | Barrister who represented high-profile figures admits buying drugs from clients
sealed with a kiss | Influencer Lynn Kelly officially weds partner in Dublin months after Italian wedding
GREEN RAGE | Face of ISIS supporter who threatened to kill cops at New York Paddy’s Day parade
AIR FORCE 1D | Joe Biden says Niall Horan is welcome back ‘anytime’ after White House gig
CHARGES LAID | Man due in court in connection with fatal house fire in Dublin last year