Man due in court in connection with fatal house fire in Dublin last year

A man (50s) is due in court later today in connection with a house fire where in woman lost her life.

The suspect was arrested by Gardai at Clontarf on Wednesday is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning

The woman’s remains were discovered after emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire on Howth Road, Clontarf on 15 December 2022.

Gardai and firefighters rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised, shortly after 8.45pm, but couldn't save the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s body was taken to the mortuary in Whitehall, north Dublin, where a post-mortem was carried out.

