Man due in court after well-known Galway sportstar hospitalised in suspected assault
A well-known Galway sportsman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a suspected assault in the city this morning.
Sources say the man, who is in his 40s, was attacked as he tried to help a relative.
The man is also well known in Galway and has since moved into a different profession since his retirement from sport.
Gardaí this evening confirmed a man is due to appear in court in relation to the suspected attack.

“Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 20s following an alleged assault in the Mervue area of Co Galway in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 17th August 2022,” said a spokesperson
“The man has since been charged and scheduled to appear before Galway District Court earlier this evening.
“A man, aged in his 40s, is continuing to receive treatment at Galway University Hospital. “
