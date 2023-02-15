Man due in court after cocaine worth €15,000 seized in Kerry this morning
Gardaí also seized €1,000 worth of cannabis
A man is due to appear before Tralee District Court following a search operation in Castleisland.
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €15,000 worth of cocaine and €1,000 worth of cannabis following a search on Wednesday morning.
A male in his 30s was arrested and has since been charged.
All the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis at Forensic Science Ireland.
The Kerryman understands that up to 40 gardaí were involved and searches took place in the An Caisleán Mór area around 8am. Gardaí closed off access to the estate.
Witnesses said that they saw a large number of gardaí forcibly enter homes in the estate.
Today's Headlines
MOB MANSION | Kinahan chief Ross Browning bought luxury €1.4m properties with crime cash, judge rules
'Violent attack' | Charleen Murphy hopes ‘true justice can be served’ following alleged hotel assault
Murder trial | Execution-style murder ‘may have been retribution for drug death of alleged killer’s son’
New survey | Almost two-thirds of Irish people say limits should be put on number of refugees entering country
FAMILY TRIBUTES | Funeral held for Belfast twins who died side-by-side in suspected drugs tragedy
Take it down | Fresh calls for Natalie McNally suspect’s ‘alibi’ video to be removed from YouTube
Terrifying | Mountjoy prisoner who called ex 3,800 times and left threatening messages gets three years
Guilty plea | Co Down man caught ‘red handed’ with £190k of cocaine is jailed for 18 months
hostilities | Wexford gang leader with 151 convictions jailed after armed brawl with rival thugs
highest paid | RTÉ top 10 earners revealed: Ray D’Arcy down nearly €150k as Claire Byrne the big winner