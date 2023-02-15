Man due in court after cocaine worth €15,000 seized in Kerry this morning

Gardaí also seized €1,000 worth of cannabis

Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit pictured at An Caisleán Mór during this morning's raid.

A man is due to appear before Tralee District Court following a search operation in Castleisland.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €15,000 worth of cocaine and €1,000 worth of cannabis following a search on Wednesday morning.

A male in his 30s was arrested and has since been charged.

All the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis at Forensic Science Ireland.

The Kerryman understands that up to 40 gardaí were involved and searches took place in the An Caisleán Mór area around 8am. Gardaí closed off access to the estate.

Witnesses said that they saw a large number of gardaí forcibly enter homes in the estate.