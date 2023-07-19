Man drunkenly swinging punches on O’Connell Street was ‘only a danger to himself’

Evan Muldoon pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

A young man found drunkenly squaring up to people and swinging punches on a city street was only a danger to himself, a court heard.

Evan Muldoon (23) had been out drinking when his friends left him and he got “out of his depth”, his defence said.

Muldoon, of Kiltalown Path, Jobstown, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Judge Patricia Cronin adjourned the case and said she would strike the charges out if Muldoon made a €100 charity donation.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí found the accused on O’Connell Street, “squaring up to people on the footpath in a “fighting stance.”

He was swinging punches and staggered into Dr Quirkey’s casino. Gardaí followed him in and found him incoherent and smelling strongly of alcohol. He was arrested.

The accused would not normally be in this condition and had “simply no recollection” of swinging his fists, his solicitor Michael Kelleher said.

He had only been a danger to himself in that “someone could have got sick and tired of him and assaulted him”. Muldoon had no prior convictions.

He had been out drinking with friends earlier but they “didn’t stick around”, Mr Kelleher said.

