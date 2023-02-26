Man denies trying to record two kids (12 & 13) in Coleraine public toilet
Ryan McMullan (20) is also accused of engaging in sexual activity in a public lavatory on January 29 last year
This is the Castlerock man accused of trying to record two children at public toilets.
Ryan McMullan (20) is also accused of engaging in sexual activity in a public lavatory on January 29 last year.
It is alleged that at public toilets on Park Street in Coleraine, he “intentionally engaged in a sexual activity in a lavatory to which the public or a section of the public had or was permitted to have access” and also that he “attempted to record another person doing a private act... for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification”.
Confirming that McMullan was denying both offences, defence counsel Grant Powles said the two complainants were 12 and 13.
He also confirmed that the alleged pervert, who appeared in court in person, “works in Sweden”.
District Judge Peter King adjourned the case for two weeks to fix a date for a contest.
