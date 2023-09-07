Man denies sexual assault and breaching SOPO by ‘using internet to contact a child’

Matthew Browne appeared at Craigavon Crown Court by videolink from prison

Appearing at Craigavon Crown Court by videolink from prison, 32-year-old Matthew Browne entered a not guilty plea to sexual assault arising from an alleged incident on 13 January 2020 when he he “intentionally touched the alleged victim, the circumstances being that the touching was sexual and the complainant did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented.”

Browne, from the Halfpenny Gate Road in Moira, also denied two charges of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order on the same date in that he allegedly “associated with a child under 16, without approval from Social Services or your Designated Risk Manager” and further that he “used the internet to contact a child.”

Remanding Browne back into custody, Judge Patrick Lynch KC said he would review the case on 28 September and fixed the trial to begin on 4 October.