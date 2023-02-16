Man denies animal cruelty charges after ‘20 dead cats found in north London’
It comes following the discovery of a number of dead cats in the vicinity of the Pleydell Estate, Islington
A man has appeared in court to deny animal cruelty offences after around 20 dead cats were found in public spaces in north London, it is understood.
David Avhanvhondo, 56, is charged with carrying out a prohibited procedure and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in September last year.
He appeared on Monday at Highbury Magistrates’ Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to both offences.
It comes after concerns were raised by members of the public following the discovery of a number of dead cats in the vicinity of the Pleydell Estate, Islington.
Plain-clothes Metropolitan Police officers later made an arrest at about 4am on Sunday on suspicion of animal cruelty offences.
It is understood that investigators are still working through the reports, with around 20 cats identified so far.
Avhanvhondo, of King Square, London, was released on bail and will appear at the same court on February 28.
