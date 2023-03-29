Man convicted of running Co Derry brothel set to be deported to Romania

Catalin Constantantin Diaconu initially denied any involvement in managing a brothel but eventually admitted he had supplied the address to the woman.

A Romanian man convicted of managing a brothel in Northern Ireland looks set to be deported.

Catalin Constantantin Diaconu admitted managing the brothel in Derry between August and October 2021.

A court was today told police uncovered the brothel after calling to a flat in the city on October 25, 2021.

When questioned by officers, a woman in the flat said she rented it for £350 a week to carry out “massages”.

She admitted to officers she was on a number of escorts websites.

Police noticed lubricant and lingerie around the two-bedroom premises and suspected it was being used as a brothel.

The landlord, Diaconu, who is 30 years-old and lived at a separate address at Ferguson Street in Derry, was arrested and his phone was seized.

He initially denied any involvement in managing a brothel but eventually admitted he had supplied the address to the woman.

Defence solicitor, Eoghan Devlin, said his client accepted he had placed ads to rent out the flat.

He said Diaconu had been contacted by someone to enquire if there was a “discreet” entrance to the property.

Mr Devlin said that his client was entitled to “maximum credit” due to his guilty plea, and insisted there was "no suggestion of coercion" in the case.

The judge said there was “little doubt” Diaconu was “actively engaged” with the brothel.

“There was active participation by the defendant in setting up the address for girls to come in and then leave,” he said.

However, the judge agreed Diaconu deserved credit for his early admission.

For the offence of managing a brothel, he was jailed for six months with a further six months on licence.

He also received a concurrent six month prison sentence for a separate charge of supplying cocaine to a friend between August 4, 2021, and September 20, 2021.

The court was told that following his conviction it was “likely’ deportation proceedings would begin against Diaconu.