Man confesses to repeatedly slashing face of alleged rapist in ‘reprisal attack’

A Co. Armagh man today confessed to repeatedly slashing the face of an alleged rapist in what has been described as a “reprisal attack.”

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court, 20-year-old Oisin Smith entered a guilty plea to wounding the victim with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on 31 December last year.

However Smith, from Legar Hill Park in Armagh, denied possessing a Stanley knife and common assault of the alleged rapist on the same date.

The 18-year-old alleged rapist is currently in custody accused of three sex offences including attempted rape of a teenage girl in September 2021, anal rape of a second complainant on 20 December and vaginal rape of a third alleged victim on 30 December last year.

Previous courts have heard the teenager was subjected to a “reprisal attack” just before he was arrested and charged with the alleged sex attacks and when he appeared in court at the beginning of January, visible scarring could be seen on his right cheek.

In court today defence counsel Kevin Magill suggested the case be adjourned for a week to ascertain what attitude the PPS will take to the two remaining charges and prosecuting counsel Fiona O’Kane agreed but suggested the court hold the trial date of 22 November “just in case we need it.”

Freeing Smith on bail, Judge Gordon Kerr KC put the case back to 8 September.