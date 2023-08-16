Man charged with two counts of attempted murder over Co Antrim machete incident

The Sunday World has been told the man was arrested in England at the weekend

A Co. Antrim man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The 33 year-old will appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It is understood the charges relate to an incident in Dervock village when two men were stabbed outside a fast food restaurant on the Carncullagh Road on Sunday July 30.

The Sunday World has been told the man was arrested in England at the weekend and he was questioned by detectives from Coleraine CID on Wednesday.

A 37 year-old woman - who was arrested as part of the same investigation – has been released without charge.