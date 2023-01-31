Man charged with sexually assaulting five women on Dublin's Grafton St and South Quays
Kevin Kletzander, 31, of no fixed address, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today
A man has been remanded in custody charged with a string of sexual assaults on five women on Dublin's Grafton Street and around the south quays area of the capital.
Kevin Kletzander, 31, of no fixed address, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.
Garda Mark Costello said the accused "made no reply to charge after caution".
The man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Grafton Street on August 5 and sexual assault of four other women a week later around the quays.
The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, but a book of evidence has yet to be served on him.
There was no application for bail, and he has not indicated a plea.
Defence solicitor Sean Smith told the court there was "a fitness to be tried issue". He added that he was engaging with his client's psychiatrist, and a report was awaited.
Judge Kelly remanded him in custody pending the preparation of the book of evidence. She acceded to Garda Costello's request to order that he get 48 hours notice in the event of a bail application.
She also directed the Prison Service to give the accused medical attention for his mental health.
He will appear again on February 7.
The court granted legal aid after hearing he was unemployed with no income.
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Former politician (50s) admits sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl in Cork
GRAVE OFFENCE | Pipe bomb ‘errand boy’ who blew off half his fingers is handed nine year sentence
'Dream Team' | Westlife star Kian Egan enjoys boat trip on lavish holiday with wife Jodi and kids
defrauding state | ‘Intimidation campaign’ brothers admit fraudulently claiming pandemic payments
SAVAGE ATTACK | Thug who 'basically incinerated’ victim he believed was an informer loses appeal
Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on former boys school in inner city Dublin
Latest | Man (30s) arrested in connection with 2009 murder of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne released
RUFF JUSTICE | Garda spy dogs to wear body cameras and could even go undercover
'deeply missed' | Tributes paid to feud victim Eddie Hutch’s ex-wife found dead in her Dublin home
'PURSUIT' | Former Ireland star Anthony Stokes arrested for second time after alleged garda chase