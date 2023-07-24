Man charged with possession of imitation gun on train granted bail

A man who was arrested on a train on Friday evening after being found to be in possession of an imitation gun has been charged with the offence in court.

Emil Barchesan (36) with an address in Clarin Wood, Rathmore, on the border of Co Kerry and Co Cork, appeared in Nenagh District Court where he faced the single charge of possession of a realistic imitation firearm after concerns were raised on the train near Templemore that one of the passengers appeared to be carrying a gun in his waistband.

Local uniformed and plainclothes gardaí, assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, boarded the train at Templemore station on Friday evening at 6.50pm and made the arrest under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Sergeant Tommy Hanrahan of Thurles garda station told judge Liz McGrath at Nenagh District Court that there were no objections to bail on certain conditions, and that the accused would be allowed to travel to his native Romania for one previously arranged trip on a travel document supplied by gardaí after he surrendered his passport.

Barchesan was granted bail on condition he pay a bond of €500 of which €300 would be a cash surety. He will also have to reside at his Clarin Wood address from August 4 and sign on weekly at Millstreet garda station weekly on Sundays between 9am and 9pm.

He will also have to supply a phone number to gardaí on which he can be contacted.

Judge McGrath remanded Barchesan on bail to appear in court in Thurles on September 26 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.