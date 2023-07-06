Man charged with murdering 89-year-old Matthew Healy in Cork hospital sent for trial

Dylan Magee of Churchfield Green, Cork is charged with the murder of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old widower

A man charged with murdering an elderly patient at a major hospital has been returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The book of evidence was formally served on Dylan Magee (31) at Cork District Court and he was returned to the Central Criminal Court for trial by judge and jury.

Mr Magee of Churchfield Green, Cork is charged with the murder of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old widower at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on January 22 last.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence in the matter had now been served on the defendant.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) previously ruled the case should proceed by indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

The DPP consented, if it arose, to a signed plea of guilty being entered at district court level for later sentencing at the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, previously confirmed that this would not arise and that service of the book of evidence in the matter would be required.

Sgt Kelleher said the DPP had directed that Mr Magee be sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for its next scheduled sessions.

The late Matthew Healy

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in ongoing custody to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Buttimer had earlier requested that his client receive all necessary medical assistance while in custody.

The court was told that Mr Magee had medical issues arising from his "psychiatric difficulties."

Judge Kelleher previously confirmed free legal aid after being told that Mr Magee was in receipt of disability allowance.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor of the Bridewell Garda Station arrested Mr Magee in connection with their investigation into the death of Mr Healy.

A retired farmer and widower, Mr Healy lived at Berrings in Cork but was being treated last January in MUH.

He died from multiple injuries sustained in an incident on a hospital ward.

Despite desperate efforts by doctors and nurses to stabilise Mr Healy's condition, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The findings of the post mortem examination were not released by gardaí for operational reasons.

Mr Healy is survived by his two sons, his daughter and eight grandchildren.

His wife, Delia, passed away just a few weeks before her husband.

Det Garda O’Connor said that Mr Magee made no reply after his arrest, caution and charge.

He is formally charged that, on January 22 at Room Two on St Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital, he did murder Matthew Healy, contrary to Common Law.