Man charged with murder of two men in Sligo further remanded in custody
A man who is charged with the murder of two men was further remanded when he appeared via video link at Sligo District Court last Thursday.
Yousef Palani (22) of Markievicz Heights, Sligo is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights on April 10 and with murdering Michael Snee at City View Apartments on April 12.
The accused is further charged with assault causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road on April 9.
The defendant appeared by video link at last Thursday’s district court sitting from Castlerea Prison where he has been remanded since being charged with the murders.
When the case was called, Sligo State Solicitor Elisa McHugh asked for an adjournment for four weeks for DPP directions.
Judge Sandra Murphy granted the adjournment and further remanded the accused in custody. He was represented by Mr John Anderson, Solicitor of McGovern Walsh Solicitors.
A previous court was told that no application has been made for bail and none was expected to be made.
Palani has been in custody since he was charged following a special sitting of the Sligo District Court on April 14.
