Man charged with murder of Robert O’Connor after alleged attack in Mountjoy

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital but died from his injuries three days later.

Robert O'Connor died after suffering serious injuries in Mountjoy Prison

A MAN has been charged with murdering a prison inmate who died following an alleged attack in Mountjoy jail.

David Dunne (39) appeared in Dublin District Court today charged over the killing of Robert O’Connor (34) last year.

Mr O’Connor, from Darndale in Dublin, suffered a serious head injury in an alleged assault in a cell in Mountjoy on July 29, 2022.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital but died from his injuries three days later.

This morning, Detective Sergeant Fergus Finnegan told Judge Bryan Smyth he arrested Mr Dunne for the purpose of charging him at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.19am.

He was charged subsequently with Mr O’Connor’s murder and made no reply after caution, the court heard.

Mr Dunne, of Boroimhe Birches, Swords, Co Dublin was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Defence solicitor Danica Kinane consented to the accused being remanded in custody for a week. No bail application was made on Mr Dunne’s behalf as bail can only be granted on a murder charge at High Court level.

The judge adjourned the case to Cloverhill District Court on September 8, when Mr Dunne will appear by video link.

Making a legal aid application, Ms Kinane submitted a statement of her client’s financial means and said he was not in receipt of any income and had no assets.

There were no garda objections and the judge granted free legal aid.

The accused, dressed in a light grey tracksuit, sat in the dock with his arms folded at times and was not required to speak during the brief hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.

At the time of the incident, Robert O’Connor was serving a sentence in Mountjoy for firearms offences.

An inquest was adjourned last year after hearing a post-mortem examination found Mr O'Connor died from blunt force trauma to his head.