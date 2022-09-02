Man charged with murder of pensioner Christopher Hall sent for trial
A MAN charged with the murder of pensioner Christopher Hall in Balbriggan, north Co. Dublin last November has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.
Mr Hall, 65, a father of two, was found in his home in Dun Saithne Green in Balbriggan, Co Dublin by one of his daughters. He had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Owen Maughan, 20, also of Dun Saithne estate in Balbriggan, is accused of murdering the pensioner on either November 23 or the following day.
In May, gardai charged him, and he was held in custody following a brief hearing.
He appeared before Judge John O’Leary at Cloverhill District Court today when Detective Sergeant Eoin McDonnell served him with a book of evidence.
State solicitor Niamh Tuite said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the accused being returned for trial to the next term of the Central Criminal Court.
Read more
Judge O’Leary granted the order sending him forward for trial.
He also warned Mr Maughan to notify the prosecution within two weeks and provide names or information that might be of assistance if he intended to rely on an alibi in his defence.
Legal aid, to include senior and junior counsel, was granted following an application by defence solicitor Fergal Boyle who asked the court to note the gravity of the charge. He added, “there are issues that need to be discussed immediately”.
The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, and he was further remanded in custody.
Mr Maughan, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, stood silently as the judge made the order. He spoke only to acknowledge that he understood the procedure but has not yet indicated a plea.
The judge also ordered gardai to provide copies of interview videos to the defence.
At his first hearing on May 19 at Balbriggan District Court, Detective Sergeant McDonnell said the accused made no reply when charged.
Today's Headlines
video nasties | Shocking CCTV captures three men preparing for bloody revenge at caravan park
M50 chaos | Six-vehicle road collision on M50 as three people hospitalised ‘as precaution’
cost shocker | Bord Gáis to hike up electricity prices by 34% – the FIFTH increase since last year
sicko | PSNI praise victims of William Patterson for bravery after pervert pensioner is jailed
determination | Alannah Quinn Idris ‘aces’ Leaving Cert six months after losing sight after alleged assault
nightmare | Vogue Williams reveals how son now sleeps on the floor after sis showed him ‘scary’ movie
countdown | Harry Styles fans face anxious wait as tickets for Slane Castle gig go on general release
'last resort' | Judge orders arrest of teacher who refused to address transgender student as ‘they’
Shock news | Simon Delaney stuns viewers and co-hosts as he reveals he is quitting Ireland AM
two out of three | Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon joins outgoing queen Pamela Uba on red carpet for Bat Out Of Hell opening