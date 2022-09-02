Man charged with murder of pensioner Christopher Hall sent for trial

Owen Maughan is accused of murdering the pensioner on either November 23 or the following day

A MAN charged with the murder of pensioner Christopher Hall in Balbriggan, north Co. Dublin last November has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Hall, 65, a father of two, was found in his home in Dun Saithne Green in Balbriggan, Co Dublin by one of his daughters. He had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Owen Maughan, 20, also of Dun Saithne estate in Balbriggan, is accused of murdering the pensioner on either November 23 or the following day.

In May, gardai charged him, and he was held in custody following a brief hearing.

He appeared before Judge John O’Leary at Cloverhill District Court today when Detective Sergeant Eoin McDonnell served him with a book of evidence.

State solicitor Niamh Tuite said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the accused being returned for trial to the next term of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge O’Leary granted the order sending him forward for trial.

He also warned Mr Maughan to notify the prosecution within two weeks and provide names or information that might be of assistance if he intended to rely on an alibi in his defence.

Legal aid, to include senior and junior counsel, was granted following an application by defence solicitor Fergal Boyle who asked the court to note the gravity of the charge. He added, “there are issues that need to be discussed immediately”.

The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, and he was further remanded in custody.

Mr Maughan, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, stood silently as the judge made the order. He spoke only to acknowledge that he understood the procedure but has not yet indicated a plea.

The judge also ordered gardai to provide copies of interview videos to the defence.

At his first hearing on May 19 at Balbriggan District Court, Detective Sergeant McDonnell said the accused made no reply when charged.