Man charged with murder of Kildare dad (47) told gardai ‘you are wrong’
A man who appeared in court on Saturday charged with the murder of a 47-year-old father told gardai: “you are wrong. I didn’t murder a man”.
Damien Szatkowski (37) of Peachville, Kilshane, Dublin 11 appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court charged with the murder of Marcel Kusenda (47) in Newbridge on 8 March 2023.
Mr Kusenda, who is originally from Slovakia, died following a suspected assault in the Piercetown area of the town.
Gardai arrested Szatkowski on Friday in connection with the murder and charged him on Saturday.
Detective Paddy Regan told Judge Desmond Zaidan that Szatkowski replied: “You are wrong. I didn’t murder a man,” when he was charged with the offence.
The accused was remanded in custody to Cloverhill until his next court appearance on Thursday.
He shouted something in an Eastern European language as he was being brought out of court after the short court hearing.
Mr Kusenda was originally from Slovakia and had been living in Ireland for more than 20 years.
Taking to Facebook in March, Mr Kusenda’s grieving son, who is also named Marcel, paid tribute to his father and thanked him for the role he played in his life.
“My daddy, rest in peace,” Marcel wrote. “Thank you for everything you have done for me. You gave me a lot of advice in life, you helped me a lot in everything you could
“Every time I tried something, you tried it with me so we could overcome. I hope you find your peace. You are already in heaven together with your father, whom I loved very much as well as you. I love you so much.”
