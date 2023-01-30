Man charged with murder of Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca (28) remanded in ongoing custody

Miller Pacheco (29), who is also a Brazilian national, was charged with the murder of his former partner on January 2

A man charged with the murder of young Brazilian librarian, Bruna Fonseca (28), who was found beaten and strangled in a Cork flat on New Year's Day, was remanded in custody as gardaí are awaiting instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Miller Pacheco (29), who is also a Brazilian national, was charged with the murder of his former partner before a special sitting of Cork District Court on January 2.

Mr Pacheco is charged with the murder of Ms Fonseca at No 5 Liberty Street in the early hours of New Year's Day contrary to Common Law.

The defendant has an address at Liberty Street in Cork city centre.

He appeared on remand before Cork District Court via video-link.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that gardaí are awaiting instructions in the case from the DPP.

Mr Pacheco does not speak English and was assisted during the brief hearing by a Portuguese translator.

Gardaí applied for the matter to be further adjourned to allow time for the DPP to consider detailed instructions in the matter.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis applied for a remand in ongoing custody until February 13 next.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, confirmed his client understood the proceedings.

He said his client had been made aware that the case file in the matter would not be finalised by gardaí for the DPP for some time.

Because the charge involved is murder, bail cannot be dealt with by the district court.

Any bail application must be brought before the High Court.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Pacheco in ongoing custody to appear again before Cork District Court by video-link next month.

A Portuguese translator was again certified for the hearing.

Mr Pacheco has already been granted free legal aid.

At the previous court hearing, it was ordered that he receive all necessary medical attention while in custody.

Ms Fonseca, who was from Formiga in Brazil, travelled to Ireland last September for work.

She was employed by BidVest-Noonan Contractor Cleaners.

Her work included duties at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) which is located less than 100 metres from where her body was found at 6.30am on New Year's Day.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the Liberty Street flat at 6.30 on New Year's Day but desperate efforts to revive the young woman failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination was conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí have withheld the post mortem findings for operational reasons.

However, it confirmed that Ms Fonseca met a violent death.

The young woman had been beaten and strangled.

Ms Fonseca attended university in her native Brazil and had worked as a librarian before moving to Ireland.