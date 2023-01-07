Man charged with having over €32k of illegal zopiclone pills bailed
He is charged with unlawful possession of zopiclone tablets at his home address and Shangan Road in Ballymun on January 6
A man has been granted bail after gardai charged him over a seizure of a "large quantity" of tablets worth €32,200 during searches in Ballymun in Dublin.
Robert Hanratty, 46, of White Acre Place, Ballymun, appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court today.
He is charged with unlawful possession of zopiclone tablets at his home address and Shangan Road in Ballymun on January 6.
The charges are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Garda Peter Elliot told the court that the accused was detained following searches "in relation to a large quantity of drugs" valued more than €30,000.
Mr Hanratty was brought to Ballymun Garda Station and later charged after which "he made no reply".
Garda Elliot said he had no objection to bail and accepted conditions proposed by defence solicitor Andrew Walsh.
Judge Quirke ordered Mr Hanratty to obtain a new phone, give his number to the arresting garda and remain contactable. The solicitor said his client would do that by Monday.
He was ordered to sign on daily at his local Garda station and to stay out of the Shangan Court area.
Mr Hanratty did not address the court and has not indicated how he will plead.
Garda Elliot said a file on the case needed to be completed, and he sought a 12-week adjournment due to delays in obtaining forensic results.
Judge Quirke granted an order to disclose evidence to the defence "because this has to move forward".
She remanded Mr Hanratty on a €200 bond to appear again on March 30.
The judge also granted him legal aid after noting he was unemployed and on social welfare.
Today's Headlines
probe | Police seize car in Natalie McNally murder investigation
untimely death | George ‘Mondo’ McMahon pays tribute to Fair City actress who has died
'never forget' | RTÉ presenter in tribute to Marioara Rostas who was brutally kidnapped and murdered
missing | Gardaí renew appeal for Stephen Cawley (17) missing from Co Laois
brunette beauty | Missy Keating goes back to her darker roots as she unveils new hairdo
robbed | €111k stolen from man in strip club after his drink was spiked
memorial | Fund in honour of Ashling Murphy launched marking one year anniversary of her death
'no reply' | Man (20) charged with alleged apartment assault bailed
heartbroken | Vigil in memory of Bruna Fonseca to take place tomorrow
seizure | Man charged with having over €32k of illegal zopiclone pills bailed