Man charged with Cork hospital murder of Matthew Healy (89) remanded in custody

A young man charged with the murder of an 89-year-old widower in a Cork hospital has been remanded in ongoing custody.

The remand came as Judge Olann Kelleher was told at Cork District Court that gardaí are awaiting instructions in the case against Dylan Magee (30).

Mr Magee of Churchfield Green, Churchfield, Cork, is charged with the murder of Matthew Healy (89) at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on January 22 last.

He was arrested at 5.30am that Sunday and detained for questioning at the Bridewell garda station.

Mr Magee was subsequently charged at Cork District Court with the murder, contrary to common law, of Mr Healy at Room 2, St Joseph's Ward at MUH.

Det Garda Maurice O'Connor of the Bridewell garda station previously gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He stated that Mr Magee made no reply when the charge was formally put to him under caution.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer previously requested that his client receive all the necessary medical attention he may require while in Cork Prison arising out of his "psychiatric difficulties”.

Judge Kelleher directed that the prison governor make all the required medical treatment available to the defendant when he is in custody.

Mr Magee appeared before the court today by video-link.

Sergeant Gearoid David said the State is now awaiting instructions in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He requested that the matter be further adjourned until February 13 next for DPP directions.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Magee in ongoing custody until that date when he will again appear by video-link.

Free legal aid was previously assigned as Mr Magee was in receipt of disability allowance.

Bail cannot be dealt with at district court level when the charge involved is murder.

In such cases, bail can only be dealt with by the High Court.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Matthew Healy into St Mary’s Church in Berrings, Co Cork, for his funeral — © Brian Lawless

Mr Healy was a retired farmer who lived in Berrings in Co Cork.

He died following an incident in the hospital on January 22 last when he sustained blunt force trauma injuries.

Mr Healy is survived by two adult sons and a daughter.

His wife, Delia, only died on January 2 after a short illness.

The couple were predeceased by a daughter who died in a drowning tragedy many years ago.

Mr Healy is also survived by his eight grandchildren.

Several generations of the Healy family have resided in Berrings which is a small village 17.5 km north west of Cork city.

Mr Healy retired around 15 years ago and was described locally as a gentle and kind man.

MUH issued a statement following the death of Mr Healy where they offered their condolences to the family.

Counselling services are being provided to both staff and patients impacted by the incident.

A family liaison officer has also been appointed to the Healy family.

As well as the Garda investigation into the incident, there is an internal MUH investigation ongoing into the circumstances of the events on January 22.