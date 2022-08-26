Man charged with attempted hijacking after car stolen with nine-month-old baby in back
A 45 year-old man has been charged with vehicle theft, attempted hijacking, and endangerment as gardaí investigate a carjacking last Sunday night in which a car was stolen and driven away with a nine-month-old baby still in the back of it.
Francis Broughan, of no fixed address, appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at a sitting of Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
Detective Garda Louise Moran gave evidence that Broughan was arrested at 9.35pm last night at Mountjoy Garda Station and he made no reply when the charges were put to him at 9.45pm.
Broughan was charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle under the Road Traffic Act, attempted hijacking under the Criminal Law Act, and endangerment under the Non-Fatal Offences Act.
His solicitor Peter Connolly said there would be no application for bail at this point in time, and that he would contact Garda Moran if an application was to be made in the future.
He also applied for legal aid and medical treatment for Broughan, who stood all during the short hearing with his arms folded wearing a white T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Judge Cronin remanded Broughan in custody to Cloverhill prison to appear again by video link on Friday September 2.
