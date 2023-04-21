Man ‘charged’ security guard at Dublin Guns N' Roses show in row over VIP area

Kevin Treacy (36) believed the bouncer had been “rough” with his girlfriend when he pushed him into a crash barrier during the gig

Kevin Treacy of Belgrave Square, Monkstown North, charged with assault and breach of the peace

A film-maker “charged” a security man to the ground at a Dublin Guns N' Roses concert in a row over admittance to the VIP area.

Kevin Treacy (36) believed the bouncer had been “rough” with his girlfriend when he pushed him into a crash barrier during the gig.

The US rock band famous for songs like “Welcome to the Jungle” were playing Marlay Park when the assault happened.

Judge Anthony Halpin struck the case out, sparing Treacy a criminal record after he paid €500 to charity. The judge said there was a “degree of provocation” and “some of these security officers can be a little bit too gung ho.”

Treacy, of Belgrave Square, Monkstown North, admitted assault and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard gardai were on duty at the concert at 9.45pm on June 28 last year when the assault was reported.

The victim had been working at the pit entrance when the accused and his girlfriend tried to gain admittance with a bracelet that was “not correct,” a garda said.

They were refused entry and Treacy “charged” the security man to the ground, causing him to fall into the crash barrier. He fell to the ground with the barrier. Treacy was acting in an aggressive manner and was held at the scene until the gardai arrived, the court heard.

The victim suffered no lasting injuries. Treacy had no prior convictions.

The concert had not sold out and VIP area wrist bands were being given out to anyone who wanted them, Treacy’s lawyer said. His girlfriend’s became unattached and though two guards took no issue with this, the third stopped the couple.

Treacy believed this guard was “particularly rough” with his girlfriend. Treacy tried to de-escalate the situation but the security guard threw away the wrist band aggressively, the lawyer said. Treacy then pushed him.

He remembered it as self defence but when he saw the CCTV footage of what happened, he was ashamed of his actions.

Treacy was director at a film post production company and was a man of good character, his lawyer added, asking the judge for leniency

Judge Halpin said he was finding the facts proven and striking the case out on payment to charity "given that there was a degree of provocation."

"I'm going to take that into account," he said. "Some of these security officers can be a bit too gung ho in respect of carrying out their duties."

