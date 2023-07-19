Man charged over fatal assault of Marius Mamaliga in Swords, Dublin

It’s understood he was stabbed in the neck while sitting in his Audi car and suffered a severed artery.

A second man has been charged over the fatal assault of Marius Mamaliga in north Dublin earlier this year.

Mr Mamaliga, who was 19, was allegedly attacked on Thursday, February 23, and later died at Beaumont Hospital as a result of the injuries he received.

It’s understood he was stabbed in the neck while sitting in his Audi car and suffered a severed artery.

One man has already been charged in connection to the incident.

A garda spokesperson said this morning: “Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his early 20s, in relation to a fatal assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue, Swords on February, 23, 2023.

“He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court this morning Wednesday, July 19, 2023.”