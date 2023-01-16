Man charged in connection with fatal stabbing of Brian Hogan (39) in Finglas

Keith Smithers (39) from Barry Close, in Finglas, appeared before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning

A man appeared in court today charged with assault causing serious harm in connection with the death of 39-year-old Brian Hogan, who was stabbed to death in Finglas on Friday evening.

Keith Smithers (39) from Barry Close, in Finglas, appeared before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Sergeant Shane Behan, from Finglas Garda Station, told judge David McHugh Mr Smithers made no reply when charged at Blanchardstown Garda Station yesterday afternoon.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear before Blanchardstown District Court again on Thursday where a possible bail application will be made.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are still outstanding in the case.

An application was made for legal aid on the basis Mr Smithers is in receipt of social welfare. This was granted by judge McHugh.

Mr Smithers didn’t speak during the short hearing.

A second man who was arrested has been released without charge and file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Brian Hogan was found with stab wounds in the garden of a house at Collins Place in Finglas at around 7pm on Friday.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two men in their 30s were arrested on Friday evening and questioned in Garda custody at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations, under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of the Collins Place and Ballygall Road West area between 6pm and 7.30pm to contact them.

They are also asking those with video footage, including dash-cam, from these locations at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.