Man charged following death of mum-of-one in stabbing in Cork

The dead woman (38) who is from India, had only been living in Ireland for a short time and is the mother to a primary school-aged boy

Scene of fatal stabbing of woman on Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city. Photo: Andy Gibson

A man aged in his 40s has been charged in connection with a fatal assault on a woman in Cork last Friday evening.

He was arrested following the death of a mother of one in Wilton, Cork on July 14, 2023.

The woman suffered a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court. It is understood the incident occurred in a bedroom of the house.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised shortly after 10pm. The woman was pronounced dead at the property on the southside of the city.

The suspect is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court, Anglesea Street, this morning, Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 10.30am.

The dead woman (38) who is from India, had only been living in Ireland for a short time and is the mother to a primary school-aged boy who was not present at the time of the incident, according to sources.

The five-year-old was out with friends of his mother and was not present when the incident occurred.

The child was returned to the house late on Friday night accompanied by his mother's friends, who happened upon the aftermath of the killing.

It is understood the chief suspect for the killing then phoned gardaí when the boy came home.