THREATENED | 

Man charged after staff threatened at ‘knifepoint’ in Dublin armed robbery

Staff managed to alert gardaí by pushing a panic button and the man was arrested a short distance away

Gardai. Stock image

Edel Hughes

A man has been charged over an armed robbery of a business in south Dublin.

A lone man entered the premises in Stillorgan armed with what is understood to be a knife yesterday. He threatened workers and fled with a large sum of cash.

Staff managed to alert gardaí by pushing a panic button and the man was arrested a short distance away and a sum of cash was also recovered.

No one was injured during the incident.

Read more

Gardaí have charged the suspect (aged in his 50s) who is being detained at a garda station in south Dublin.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) tomorrow morning, Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos