Man charged after staff threatened at ‘knifepoint’ in Dublin armed robbery
Staff managed to alert gardaí by pushing a panic button and the man was arrested a short distance away
A man has been charged over an armed robbery of a business in south Dublin.
A lone man entered the premises in Stillorgan armed with what is understood to be a knife yesterday. He threatened workers and fled with a large sum of cash.
Staff managed to alert gardaí by pushing a panic button and the man was arrested a short distance away and a sum of cash was also recovered.
No one was injured during the incident.
Gardaí have charged the suspect (aged in his 50s) who is being detained at a garda station in south Dublin.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) tomorrow morning, Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10.30am.
Investigations are ongoing.
