Man charged after €700k of herbal cannabis found in luggage at Dublin Airport

A man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of €700,000 of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport.

He was detained by gardaí after the drugs were found in the luggage of a disembarking passenger by Revenue Officers on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

A garda spokesperson revealed: “A man (20s) was arrested and taken to a north Dublin garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear at Court 2 of the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) this morning, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.”