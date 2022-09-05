Man charged after €238,000 worth of cannabis sent to Next store in Dublin

The boxes were sent from Spain and the accused allegedly tried to collect them at Next in Dundrum Town Centre.

A man has been charged after collecting boxes containing €238,000 worth of cannabis sent by courier to a Next store in a south Dublin shopping centre.

Romanian national Daniel Dib (30) faced a contested bail hearing when he appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court.

The accused has an address at Calderon De La Barca, Villanuva De Alcardete, Toledo, Spain, and Parnell Grove, Mulhuddart, Dublin.

Voicing objections to bail, Garda Fionn Doyle said on August 31, gardaí seized two large boxes at Dundrum Town Centre. They contained 10 packages of cannabis, valued at €238,000.

The boxes were sent from Spain and the accused allegedly tried to collect them at Next in Dundrum Town Centre.

An attempt to contact the courier firm to divert the boxes to another address in Dublin 15 had been unsuccessful.

Gardaí have obtained phone communications evidence, the court heard. However, the accused maintained he did not know the full name of the person who sent him.

He allegedly had a tracking receipt to collect the two packages. The court heard he came to Ireland a day before collecting the boxes.

He is charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gardaí were preparing a file, which will include evidence from Ireland and Spain, for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The court heard they might bring more serious charges.

The court heard that the accused was a married man and had previously lived and worked in Ireland.

Pleading for bail, defence counsel Kevin McCrave, instructed by solicitor Andy Vallely, said the accused denied the charges, and he could offer an address in Dublin.

He also asked the court to note Mr Dib had no warrant history.

Judge Kelly set bail his bail at €5,000, of which he is to lodge €2,000, and ordered that the court approve a €5,000 independent surety before his release.

She remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

He must surrender his passport, not apply for duplicate travel documents, and give gardaí a contact phone number. On taking up bail, he has to sign on three days a week at Blanchardstown garda station, reside at his address in Mulhuddart and not leave the jurisdiction.