Man caught with cocaine on same day he trashed Airbnb and attacked owners told he faces jail

A Belfast man who admitted having cocaine with intent to supply on the same night he trashed an Airbnb and attacked its owners was warned yesterday he faces an almost “inevitable” jail sentence.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, Kyle Robertson (21) entered a guilty plea to having £600 of criminal property on February 26 last year.

On an earlier occasion, Robertson, from Malvern Way in Belfast, also admitted two drug offences, having cocaine and having the class A drug with intent to supply on the same date.

At the start of February, Robertson stood in the same dock and narrowly avoided going to prison after he admitted assault and criminal damage offences at an Airbnb property, committed on the same date he was arrested for the drug and criminal cash offences.

In that case, the court heard that, at around 9pm on February 26 last year, the police were alerted to an incident at an Airbnb property just outside Ballymena.

When officers arrived, the owners reported how they had answered a knock at their door to be confronted by Robertson’s girlfriend in a distressed state, her face covered in blood.

“On investigation, the owners found that the rental unit had been trashed and the defendant had left,” said prosecuting barrister Suzanne Gallagher.

She said Robertson came back later and, having gone back into the property, assaulted the two owners.

The first victim told police how Robertson “kicked her on the left shin” and then, having grabbed her phone, stormed off with it outside but came back again. Having kicked his way through the door, he “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against one of the counters, causing pain in her side and tenderness to her throat”.

“At this stage, the defendant went as if to assault his girlfriend, but the victim shouted at him that the police were coming and he again left the rental unit,” said the barrister.

Outside, Robertson attacked the owners’ car and also assaulted the co-owner, “slamming her twice” into a wall.

Sentencing Robertson at the time, Judge Devlin warned him that the combination order of two years’ probation and 80 hours’ community service was a “direct alternative” to sending him to jail and ordered him to pay £2,500 compensation.

In court on Tuesday, defence counsel Neil Moore told the judge that Robertson had discharged the compensation order and had only 20 hours of his community service order to complete.

He explained that, “for whatever reason”, the two aspects of the case had been separated by the prosecution, but assured Judge Devlin “it’s not as if anyone was trying to hide anything or fool Your Honour when you sentenced the previous case”.

“It’s come as a very significant surprise to me,” replied the judge, adding that, “frankly, if I had known that the previous matters had any link with possessing class A with intent, it may well be that I would have arrived at a very different decision”.

Ordering a pre-sentence report and putting the case back to June 21, Judge Devlin warned Robertson that the fact he was granting bail “should not for one moment be taken by you that you will not receive a custodial sentence”.

“It is highly likely, if not inevitable, that you will be receiving a custodial sentence,” declared the judge.