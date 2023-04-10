Man caught storing ketamine and cocaine in wash bag after running up drug debt

In an upstairs bedroom, the accused showed gardaí a wash bag containing €3,000 worth of ketamine and €750 worth of cocaine.

A young man caught with €3,750 worth of ketamine and cocaine in a wash bag in his home had agreed to hold the drugs after running up a debt, a court heard.

Kenneth Freer (23) had no criminal profile when he got involved and became a “spoke in a much bigger wheel”.

Judge Maire Conneely adjourned the case for a probation report.

Freer, with an address at Westbourne Avenue, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí carried out a search of his address under warrant on January 30, 2021.

There were also weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia seized in the search.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court on a plea of guilty only. Judge Conneely accepted jurisdiction to deal with the charges.

Freer was co-operative, made full admissions and had no previous convictions.

He had a €600 drug debt and had been asked a month earlier to hold onto the drugs, his lawyer said.

A person came to the house from time to time to take what they needed.

Freer did not have a criminal profile and was a “spoke in a much bigger wheel,” his lawyer said.

He accepted that it was a significant amount of drugs but he did not expect to see Freer before the courts again.

Judge Conneely adjourned the case to a date in June.