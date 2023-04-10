Man caught storing ketamine and cocaine in wash bag after running up drug debt
In an upstairs bedroom, the accused showed gardaí a wash bag containing €3,000 worth of ketamine and €750 worth of cocaine.
A young man caught with €3,750 worth of ketamine and cocaine in a wash bag in his home had agreed to hold the drugs after running up a debt, a court heard.
Kenneth Freer (23) had no criminal profile when he got involved and became a “spoke in a much bigger wheel”.
Judge Maire Conneely adjourned the case for a probation report.
Freer, with an address at Westbourne Avenue, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.
Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí carried out a search of his address under warrant on January 30, 2021.
In an upstairs bedroom, the accused showed gardaí a wash bag containing €3,000 worth of ketamine and €750 worth of cocaine.
There were also weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia seized in the search.
Read more
The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court on a plea of guilty only. Judge Conneely accepted jurisdiction to deal with the charges.
Freer was co-operative, made full admissions and had no previous convictions.
He had a €600 drug debt and had been asked a month earlier to hold onto the drugs, his lawyer said.
A person came to the house from time to time to take what they needed.
Freer did not have a criminal profile and was a “spoke in a much bigger wheel,” his lawyer said.
He accepted that it was a significant amount of drugs but he did not expect to see Freer before the courts again.
Judge Conneely adjourned the case to a date in June.
Today's Headlines
'reckless' | Police attacked with petrol bombs as Easter Rising parades get underway in Derry
Outburst | Man with 51 previous convictions refused bail after calling Judge a ‘f****** wee rat’
assault probe | Man (20s) in ‘serious condition’ after group attack on Good Friday in Galway
road tragedy | Two young teens killed and two more injured in horror crash in Galway
'sickening' | Shocking video shows Wexford star Lee Chin suffer racist abuse at charity hurling match
FANGS A LOT | Dear Denise: My boyfriend wants me to bite him
kin you believe it | Finance expert claims Kinahan cartel hired him to invest €225m in ‘art and whiskey’
'bigger wheel' | Man caught storing ketamine and cocaine in wash bag after running up drug debt
gun attack | Five dead and ‘multiple casualties’ after shooting at bank building in Kentucky
local support | Vigil to take place in Limerick in memory of mum Geila Ibram (27) who was stabbed to death