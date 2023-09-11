Man caught drunk behind wheel of his BMW at golf club handed 18 month driving ban

“I was going to drive - 100% I was”

A man who was caught drunk behind the wheel of his car at Royal County Down golf club was handed an 18 month driving ban today.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that initially, staff at the famous club contacted police about a customer who refused to leave and officers were on their way when they received a second call that the same male had gotten into the drivers seat of a BMW in the car park.

When cops arrived, they spotted David Irwin sitting in the drivers seat, keys in the ignition and the engine running but a prosecutor told the court the 45-year-old was “hostile to police.”

Officers noted there was a strong smell of alcohol, his speech was slurred and although Irwin failed a preliminary breath test, he refused to provide an evidential sample when he was taken to custody.

The court heard that Irwin, from Blaris Park in Lisburn, told police “I was going to drive - 100% I was” and he entered a guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so.

Defence counsel Patrick Taylor said the production operative accepted there is “an inevitable outcome for the charge and that will affect him and his life.”

As well as imposing an 18 month driving ban, District Judge Rosie Watters also ordered Irwin to pay a £250 fine.