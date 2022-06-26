Man broke restaurant door after staff refused to let him eat McDonald’s he brought in

Nicholas Levingstone was given a four-month suspended sentence

A MAN who smashed a restaurant door when staff refused to let him eat a McDonald’s meal he had brought in has been given a four-month suspended sentence.

Nicholas Levingstone (34) was “foaming at the mouth” when gardaí arrived and arrested him at an Eddie Rocket’s in Dublin city centre.

Judge Bryan Smyth suspended the sentence for a year after hearing Levingstone had paid compensation for the damage he caused.

Levingstone, of Knockduff, Gorey, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to criminal damage and public intoxication at Eddie Rocket’s on O’Connell Street Lower on October 1, 2019.

His lawyer said the accused was now clean of all drugs and had €311 in compensation in court.

Previously, the court heard gardaí were called to a disturbance at Eddie Rocket’s and were told Levingstone had entered with a McDonald’s meal and “attempted to eat it” in the premises.

Levingstone was asked to leave, but refused and had to be escorted outside. As he was leaving, he kicked the door at the front entrance.

Levingstone remained at the scene and was “foaming at the mouth” when gardaí spoke to him.

He was arrested and brought to Store Street Garda Station.

The accused had 68 previous convictions.

Levingstone had got his first conviction for possession of cannabis at 18, when he was due to train as a helicopter pilot in the army, the court heard.