Man banned from child facilities accused of breaching sexual offences order four times

David Bryan Douglas (64) allegedly visited a trampoline park, a leisure centre and a cinema

David Bryan Douglas (64)

Paul Higgins

A man accused of multiple breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order has appeared in court.

David Bryan Douglas is charged with four breaches, all alleged to have been committed in January.

The 64-year-old, of Park Drive in Bangor, appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court by video-link from jail.

Douglas had been banned from visiting or loitering around child-centred facilities. He is alleged to have breached this by visiting a trampoline park, a leisure centre, a cinema and an address in Bangor.

District Judge Mark Hamill remanded him back into custody and adjourned the case until March 29.


