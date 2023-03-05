Man banned from child facilities accused of breaching sexual offences order four times
David Bryan Douglas (64) allegedly visited a trampoline park, a leisure centre and a cinema
A man accused of multiple breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order has appeared in court.
David Bryan Douglas is charged with four breaches, all alleged to have been committed in January.
The 64-year-old, of Park Drive in Bangor, appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court by video-link from jail.
Douglas had been banned from visiting or loitering around child-centred facilities. He is alleged to have breached this by visiting a trampoline park, a leisure centre, a cinema and an address in Bangor.
District Judge Mark Hamill remanded him back into custody and adjourned the case until March 29.
