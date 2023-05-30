Man avoids jail after being convicted of assaulting garda and spitting in van

He was convicted of assaulting a female garda, criminal damage to a garda van and custody cell, obstructing gardaí and using threatening behaviour.

A young man convicted of assaulting a garda and spitting all over a garda van during the pandemic has avoided jail.

Leon Morrissey (22), of Basin Street Flats in Dublin 8, was yesterday sentenced in relation to the incident on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

Judge John Hughes sentenced him at the Dublin District Court to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, describing the evidence as "disgusting" and "appalling", while also noting Morrissey's lack of previous convictions.

On December 31, 2021, gardaí were called to assist colleagues being targeted with fireworks by youths in the Basin Street area.

As Morrissey was being asked to leave the area, he threw a drink in the face of Garda Kerrie Sullivan.

He was detained but resisted arrest, during which another garda member suffered a dislocated knee.

After being placed into a garda van, the defendant spat all over the interior of the vehicle.

He was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he also caused damage to a cell by spitting at the window.

The incident occurred at time when restrictions were in place due to spiralling Covid-19 rates from the Omicron variant.

Morrissey was subsequently charged with assaulting Garda Sullivan under Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, criminal damage of the garda van and cell, and obstructing a peace officer.

He was also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place under Section 6 of the Public Order Act.

He denied the allegations but was subsequently convicted by Judge Hughes at the Dublin District Court.

CCTV footage also captured the assault at Basin Street and was played to the court.

Gardaí also gave evidence that Morrissey had no previous convictions.

In sentencing, Judge Hughes described the evidence of the incident as "disgusting" and "appalling" and that it would have resulted in a custodial sentence but for the lack of prior offending. One source told the Irish Independent: "This incident highlights once again what gardaí can be subjected to in their line of work and the behaviour of this individual that day was noted by the judge in his strong comments."

Most recent figures show that assaults on gardaí have increased in recent years and garda representative bodies have called for mandatory sentencing to be introduced for assaults on emergency workers.

In 2022, there were a total of 285 recorded incidents where members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted in the line of duty.

This is a 17pc increase on the 243 reported assaults on gardaí the previous year.