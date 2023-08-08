Man asked garda ‘can you swim?’ during arrest struggle by River Liffey

Ryan then asked the garda: “do you want to learn?”

The incident happened on the Liffey boardwalk in Dublin

A young man caught carrying a knife on the Liffey boardwalk asked gardaí “can you swim… do you want to learn?” as they struggled to arrest him.

Dane Ryan (30) made the threat as he kicked out at the gardaí, called them “scumbags and rats” and told them they would “regret it”.

Judge Deirdre Gearty ordered a pre-sentence probation report and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

Ryan, with an address at McKee Park, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7 admitted threatening to assault gardaí, obstruction, possession of a knife and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at the boardwalk on Eden Quay.

Garda Ann Meenagh said she was on duty at 5pm on January 26 last year when she came across Ryan “looking upset.”

When she spoke to him, he stated he was depressed but he became abusive as she tried to get his details.

When she asked to search him, Ryan refused and said “don’t touch me,” then became non-compliant and aggressive, the garda said.

The accused began swinging his arms and the garda tried to explain the reason for the search.

A knife was found in Ryan’s tracksuit bottoms and the accused resisted arrest, swinging his arms again, while threatening to bite and kick the gardaí.

He kicked his legs out toward the gardaí and asked “can you swim?” while looking toward the Liffey.

Ryan then asked the garda: “do you want to learn?”

The officers had to take him to the ground and restrain him, but his behaviour continued and he called them “rats and scumbags.”

“He said we would regret it,” Gda Meenagh told the court.

Ryan continued to be aggressive and abusive while they were waiting for transport to take him into custody.

After he was placed in the back of the patrol van, he hit and kicked the cell walls, continuing to be aggressive, the court heard

The garda agreed with the defence lawyer that she knew Ryan quite well.

The solicitor the asked the garda if she thought the accused was “presenting much better” in court.

“I barely recognised him,” she said.

Judge Gearty said she needed to see a probation report before finalising the case as “there’s obviously a story.”

She remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear in court again on a date in October.