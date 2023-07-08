Man asked 18-year-old hotel co-worker if she wanted to ‘taste it’, court told

A hotel worker who lewdly propositioned a young colleague in a linen room during a “psychotic episode” has had sentencing deferred while he continues to receive treatment.

Conor Price stood in front of the door and repeatedly asked the terrified 18-year-old if she wanted to “taste it”, referring to his penis.

He was having a breakdown and mistakenly believed that staff in the hotel were engaging in sexual activity at the time.

Price (27) of Moorfield Drive, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to offensive conduct of a sexual nature at a Dublin hotel in September 2021.

When the case came back before Dublin District Court, Price’s lawyer said his client had suffered a psychotic break, had been treated for mental health issues and was on medication.

Price was now taking a course in culinary arts. The lawyer asked the judge not to jail the accused.

Judge Smyth said it was a “dreadful incident” that had a significant effect on the victim.

Price’s underlying mental health issues might be no consolation for her but it gave context to what happened, he said.

“It was an awful thing for her to have to suffer,” he said. “If we left aside the medical history, he would be given a custodial sentence, no question about that, given the effect on the injured party.”

He adjourned the case to December for an update on Price’s treatment, saying he was “not making any promises”.

Previously, the court heard the victim was showing Price around the hotel when he closed the linen room door, stood in front of it and “asked the injured party did she want to taste it”.

She said no and eventually pushed past him.