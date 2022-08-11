Man arrested in connection with murder of Sean McCarthy to appear in court

Mr McCarthy’s remains were found at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 last Saturday evening.

A man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Sean McCarthy (28) is due in court this morning.

It is believed Mr McCarthy’s body may have been in the apartment for some time after he was killed.

An incident room was established at Ballymun Garda Station and a murder investigation commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer.

A man in his thirties was arrested as part of the investigation and was detained at a Garda Station in North Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

This morning, the man is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Gardaí are still appealing for any persons who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra and its’ environs between the morning of Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022, and the evening of Saturday, 6th August, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Anyone with any information that may assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.