Man arrested in connection with murder of Sean McCarthy to appear in court
A man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Sean McCarthy (28) is due in court this morning.
Mr McCarthy’s remains were found at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 last Saturday evening.
It is believed Mr McCarthy’s body may have been in the apartment for some time after he was killed.
An incident room was established at Ballymun Garda Station and a murder investigation commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer.
Read more
A man in his thirties was arrested as part of the investigation and was detained at a Garda Station in North Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
This morning, the man is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice.
Gardaí are still appealing for any persons who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra and its’ environs between the morning of Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022, and the evening of Saturday, 6th August, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.
Anyone with any information that may assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Tragic death | Man (30s) drowns after getting into difficulty swimming in River Barrow in Carlow
'difficult winter' | Budget 2023 to include ‘one-off measures’ to help with cost of living crisis
Puck off! | Kerry’s Puck Fair slammed as ‘cruel’ and ‘barbaric’ for goat-catching tradition
Case ajourned | Dublin father and son face trial on money laundering charges
Murder investigation | Man arrested in connection with murder of Sean McCarthy to appear in court
Un-bee-lievable | Brian McFadden shares swollen face photo after allergic reaction to bee sting
RIP | Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s mother dies after holiday accident on Inisbofin Island
Bail objections | Gardai ‘have major concerns’ as three men charged with violent disorder in Finglas
'Serious concerns' | Appeal issued for missing British boy George Temperley-Wells (4) in Turkey
'Trauma' | Singer Marcus Mumford reveals he suffered sexual abuse as a child