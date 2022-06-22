Man arrested for abusing bus drivers who refused to let him board with cup of coffee
A commuter was arrested after he hurled abuse at bus drivers who refused to let him board with an open cup of coffee, a court heard.
Fisinik Misini (30) became irate after he was stopped getting on one bus, then tried to board another.
Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court and said he would apply the Probation Act, leaving him without convictions if he made a €200 charity donation.
Misini, of Hampton Wood, Finglas, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, failing to follow garda directions, and giving false details.
Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to deal with an incident on the 155 bus at Eden Quay at 7.30am last May 17.
An inspector was having an issue with a passenger who had been refused entry because he had a half-open beverage.
Misini had become threatening and abusive to the driver, then tried to board another bus and repeated this behaviour to that driver.
The inspector had told him about the bus policies and the driver's right to refuse entry, at which he became threatening and abusive again.
He was told it could be arranged for him to get on another bus and he refused.
He gave gardaí false details, said he would not leave and was arrested.
He had no previous convictions.
Misini, a construction worker had been on his way to Dublin port, his solicitor said.
