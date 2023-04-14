Man arrested after staff threatened with knife during robbery of business in Kildare

The suspected offender took a sum of cash and fled the scene a short time later.

A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with the robbery of a business in Co Kildare.

The incident happened around 6.30pm last Sunday when a man premises armed with a knife and threatened members of staff.

The suspected offender took a sum of cash and fled the scene a short time later.

A garda investigation was launched and a man in his 40s was later arrested.

A garda spokesperson said: “Following ongoing enquiries by investigating Gardaí, a male (aged in his 40s) was arrested by Gardaí yesterday evening, Thursday 13th April 2023. The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Friday 14th April 2023 at 10.30am.”