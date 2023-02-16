Man arrested after livestreaming car driving into Dublin anti-immigration protesters
Videos circulating on social media appear to show a car driving through the protest and colliding with protesters on Seville Place
A man is due in court after a woman was injured when a car was driven through an anti-immigration protest in Dublin city centre yesterday.
The man, in his 30s, is being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin following what gardai are describing as a “road traffic collision.”
One woman was taken to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries”.
Videos circulating on social media appear to show a car driving through the protest and colliding with protesters on Seville Place.
The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a well-known campaigner against anti-immigration protesters.
He has apparently shared livestream footage onto his own Facebook page.
Gardaí said this morning that they are investigating an "incident of endangerment that occurred in Seville Place, Dublin 1 on Wednesday evening, February 15”.
“One female was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” gardai said.
“A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning, Thursday February 16, 2023.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
