Man appears in court charged with raping and falsely imprisoning woman in Dublin

The man is charged with false imprisonment, rape and sexual assault on the woman at a location in the south of the county on August 25.

A man has been charged with falsely imprisoning and raping a woman in south Dublin.

The accused (39) appeared in Dublin District Court today charged over the alleged attack last Friday.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly remanded him in custody for a week after no bail application was made on his behalf.

The man is charged with false imprisonment, rape and sexual assault on the woman at a location in the south of the county on August 25.

Evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution were handed in to court by certificate. The prosecuting garda said directions on a trial venue were being awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGarry said the accused was not making a bail application at this time.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on September 6, by video link.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

Free legal aid was granted following an application by Mr McGarry.