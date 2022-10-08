Man appears in court charged with murder of his cousin Tommy Dooley

Thomas Dooley was remanded in custody to Tralee District Court via video link and ordered any medical treatment necessary to be given.

A 41-year-old man has appeared at a special sitting of Kenmare District Court charged with the murder of his cousin, father-of-seven Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley, at Rath Cemetery, Tralee, on Wednesday.

The court heard that Thomas Dooley of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork replied “no comment” when charged. Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson gave evidence of Thomas Dooley’s arrest, charge and caution at Tralee Garda Station at 8.19 pm on Friday night.

Solicitor Clodagh McCarthy said she had no questions on the charge.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said her application was to remand in custody to Tralee District Court on Wednesday, October 12, to appear via video link.

Ms McCarthy requested that her client receive any medical treatment necessary. She also made an application for a legal aid certificate in the name of solicitor Frank Buttimer. There was no objection by gardai.

Judge David Waters granted legal aid. He remanded Thomas Dooley in custody to Tralee District Court via video link and ordered any medical treatment necessary to be given.

Thomas Dooley (41) is the second man to be charged with the murder of grandfather and father-of-seven Tommy Dooley (43) in the cemetery. On Friday, Patrick Dooley (35), of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, a brother of the dead man, was also charged with his murder. Friday’s court sitting heard that Patrick Dooley denied harming his brother, stating: “I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way, that’s all I have to say”. He too is to appear appear, via video link, before Tralee District Court next Wednesday, October 12.

A strong garda presence, including members of the armed response unit were outside the court.

Tommy Dooley, Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, died after he was attacked at Rath cemetery in Tralee following a funeral on Wednesday morning. His wife, Siobhán, was also injured when she tried to intervene.