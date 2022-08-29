Man appears in court after car mounted footpath and hit people in Dublin city

Sean Creighton (36) appeared in Dublin District Court this morning after being arrested over the collision in the south of the city on Saturday night

The scene of the crash on Thomas Street in Dublin in which two male pedestrians were seriously injured. Picture: Collins

A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a road crash in Dublin that left two pedestrians seriously injured.

Sean Creighton (36) appeared in Dublin District Court this morning after being arrested over the collision in the south of the city on Saturday night.

Two men were injured when a car reportedly lost control, mounted a kerb and struck a group of people after what has been described as an “interaction” with gardaí.

Mr Creighton was granted bail and the case was adjourned for the directions of the DPP to be given.

The accused, with an address at Summer Street South, Dublin 8, is charged with dangerous driving at Basin Street on August 27.

Garda Fergal McSharry said he arrested the accused at Thomas Street at 11.20pm on Saturday night and brought him to Kevin Street station where he was later charged.

He made no reply after caution and was handed a copy of the charge sheet, the garda said.

The garda had no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Mr Creighton’s solicitor, Danica Kinane, said the conditions had been canvassed with the defence.

Judge Michele Finan granted bail in Mr Creighton’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required. Under conditions, he must sign on twice weekly at Kilmainham Garda Station between 9am and 9pm; provide a contact phone number to gardaí; stay in the jurisdiction and have no contact with two named alleged injured parties.

He is also to stay away from Basin Street.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions had not given directions yet and further charges were possible.

Judge Finan granted free legal aid after Ms Kinane submitted a statement of Mr Creighton’s financial means to the court and said her client was working but within the threshold for legal aid.

The accused was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge, which is under Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act.

No details of the alleged dangerous driving incident were heard by the court.

According to gardaí, at approximately 11.20pm, a car turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street struck a number of kerbside barriers and mounted the footpath before colliding with three male pedestrians.

Two of the men who were struck were taken to St James's Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, a spokesperson said. The third male did not require immediate medical attention.

Gardaí appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.