Man appears in court accused of trying to cover up role in fatal hit-and-run of dad-of-two

A Co Armagh man appeared in court yesterdayaccused of involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident and then trying to cover up his alleged role.

Standing in the dock of Newry Magistrates Court, Ciaran Joseph Feeney was charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice and with driving dangerously on August 23 and 26, 2020.

The 37-year-old, from the Dundalk Road in Crossmaglen, is accused of dangerous driving on the Foxfield Road in the village on August 23 and causing the death of Michael Kirk. It is alleged that he “subsequently left the scene and hid the said vehicle at Foxfield Road”.

The alleged killer driver is further accused of perverting justice three days later by telling police that he had lost his phone, however “the phone had not been lost.”

The charges rise after father-of-two 40-year-old Mr Kirk, from Co Monaghan, was discovered lying on the Blaney Road just after 5am that Sunday.

He had suffered injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding Mr Kirk’s tragic death were opened in court yesterday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against Feeney, which was conceded by his defence solicitor.

The court clerk told Feeney he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined.

Freeing Feeney on his own bail of £1,000, District Judge Eamon King returned the case to Newry Crown Court for trial, scheduling the arraignment to be heard on August 29.